Plainfield Central grad Derek DeYoung on road back pitching in relief with Schaumburg Boomers

JOLIET – A majority of professional baseball players are released during their careers.

Many get the pink slip more than once along the way.

Plainfield Central graduate Derek DeYoung said he was surprised when it happened to him, but he understands baseball is a business. And his release from the Oakland Athletics’ organization is not altering his stance. He still will tell you the three years with the A’s were “the best years of my life.”

DeYoung, who lives at his family’s home in Plainfield, is pitching these days with the Schaumburg Boomers in the Frontier League. He was in Joliet last weekend for a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers at Silver Cross Field. He relieved in the Saturday game, allowing one run in 22⁄3 innings and striking out four.

“Those three years with the Oakland A’s were a lot of fun,” DeYoung said. “I got released after last season, and it did kind of surprise me. I thought I was still in their plans.

“But I had Tommy John surgery on my elbow in 2014 and missed that entire season. Then I was trying to get back last year and pitched only 11 innings.”

Now with the Boomers, things are heading back in a positive direction.

“I am trying to get it back,” he said. “My velo (velocity) is down a little, and so is my command. But it’s a little better considering where I was.

“I’m enjoying this league. I’m having a blast. It’s a great time. It’s a nice league to play in. There are nice stadiums, and it’s good competition. I’m 24, and I’m playing baseball every day. It’s great.”

DeYoung graduated from Plainfield Central in 2010 and moved on to Oakton Community College in Skokie. The right-hander always could bring some heat despite his relatively slender frame – the Boomers list him at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds – but it wasn’t until his two years at Oakton that professional scouts took serious looks. The A’s selected him in the 18th round in 2012, and he signed.

“I had a feeling I was going to go in the draft out of Oakton,” DeYoung said. “It was a dream come true.”

That spring, DeYoung had finished 8-4 with a 2.85 ERA and struck out 104 batters in 752⁄3 innings. His stuff, which includes a curve and changeup to go with the fastball, was electric.

“My fastball was in the mid-80s in high school – and then, all of a sudden, I found it, and my velocity just came,” he said. “I was consistently throwing 90-93 (mph) and touching 95 before I had the Tommy John surgery.”

DeYoung’s healthy season in affiliated ball was 2013. Pitching for Beloit, Oakland’s team in the Class A Midwest League, he went 8-5 with a 4.22 ERA. He appeared in 27 games, starting 16. He recorded two saves and allowed 118 hits and 41 walks while striking out 83 in 113 innings.

At Vermont in the Class A short-season New York-Penn League last summer, DeYoung was a teammate of former Joliet Catholic left-hander Kevin Duchene.

“Kevin’s a friend,” DeYoung said. “I believe he was hurt earlier this year. If and when he is healthy, they probably will have him at Beloit.”

For now, Duchene is listed on the roster of Oakland’s affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League.

After his release, DeYoung contacted two of his Oakton coaches – head coach Bill Fratto and former Oakton pitching coach TJ Nall – about finding a job. Nall is the bench coach for the Boomers, and Fratto is a Boomers assistant coach. They suggested he give Schaumburg a try.

“I didn’t get a call from any affiliated organizations,” he said.

For Schaumburg, DeYoung has been in 13 games, all in relief, and is 0-0 with a 2.66 ERA. He has worked 201⁄3 innings, allowing 17 hits and 12 walks while striking out 20.

“I feel like I’m 100 percent now,” he said. “I just need to get my velocity back up and keep throwing strikes. I usually throw 1-2 innings at a time. We’re trying to build up my arm. Hopefully, I’ll get another shot in affiliated ball some day.”

DeYoung was an excellent pitcher at Plainfield Central, but also one of the best hitters – and best power hitters – in the Joliet area.

“I take pitcher’s B.P. (batting practice) now, that’s it,” he smiled. “I sure do miss hitting.”

Looking ahead to the offseason, DeYoung said, “I may have to find a job.” Regardless, he likely will reserve some time to pursue another interest. He also was a basketball player in high school.

“I still play a little basketball in the offseason,” he said.

Athletic interests run in the family. DeYoung’s younger brother, Mark, also a former baseball and basketball player at Plainfield Central, graduated in the spring from Judson University in Elgin, where he played baseball.

As for Derek, the goal is to land another shot in affiliated ball. Failing that, however, there is nothing wrong with enjoying life in the Frontier League.