Geneva, D-304 still in talks over proposed TIF

GENEVA – The city of Geneva and Geneva School District 304 have not yet settled on an intergovernmental agreement regarding a proposed tax increment finance district, officials confirmed June 20.

The city is poised to approve a third TIF district as a development tool for the downtown area. School officials have opposed it, saying the district would lose millions in tax dollars.

At a recent city meeting, Mayor Kevin Burns and school district attorney Rick Petesch said both sides were in negotiations and were close to an intergovernmental agreement.