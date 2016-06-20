August 13, 2024
Geneva, D-304 still in talks over proposed TIF

By Brenda Schory

GENEVA – The city of Geneva and Geneva School District 304 have not yet settled on an intergovernmental agreement regarding a proposed tax increment finance district, officials confirmed June 20.

The city is poised to approve a third TIF district as a development tool for the downtown area. School officials have opposed it, saying the district would lose millions in tax dollars.

At a recent city meeting, Mayor Kevin Burns and school district attorney Rick Petesch said both sides were in negotiations and were close to an intergovernmental agreement.

Brenda Schory

