Huntley police reports for April 28, 2016

Information in police reports is obtained from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• On Monday, April 11, prescription medicaiton was reported stolen at an assisted living facility in the 12500 block of Regency Parkway.

• On Tuesday, April 12, a vehicle that was left unlocked with keys inside was reported stolen in a parking lot in the 12300 block of Route 47. The vehicle was recovered that evening.

• Christian J. Evans, 22, 5116 Fountain Lane, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, April 12, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Dominique Pierre Patrick, 24, 9358 Sunrise Lane, Orland Park, was charged Wednesday, April 13, with driving while license suspended, display of expired registration, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a suspended driver's license.

• On Wednesday, April 13, cash was reported stolen from a business in the 10400 block of Route 47.

• On Thursday, April 14, an unsecured bicycle was reported stolen from a parking lot of a business in the 9950 block of Route 47.

• On Friday, April 15, a credit card was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway in the 10200 block of Cindy Jo Avenue.

• On Saturday, April 16, a kayak was reported stolen from a backyard in the 10500 block of Longfield Drive.

• On Sunday, April 17, a theft of gas was reported at a gas station on the 11200 block of Route 47.

• On Sunday, April 17, power tools were reported stolen out of a locked vehicle parked in a residential driveway on the 10200 block of Cindy Jo Avenue.