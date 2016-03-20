High school boys water polo: McHenry finishes fourth at Schaumburg

Kevin Braun scored 19 goals in three games for the McHenry boys water polo team as the Warriors took fourth place at the Schaumburg Tournament in Schaumburg on Saturday.

McHenry split its first two games, beating Lafayette (Missouri), 15-6, and losing to Lincoln-Way West, 12-11.

York beat McHenry, 11-6, in the third-place game. Braun led the Warriors (3-7) in all three games, scoring eight goals against Lafayette. He had five goals against York.

Jackson Smith was second on the team with seven goals Saturday, and Mike Matusek added two.