June 28, 2024
Sports - McHenry County
Sports - McHenry County

High school boys water polo: McHenry finishes fourth at Schaumburg

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry Warriors logo

McHenry Warriors logo

Kevin Braun scored 19 goals in three games for the McHenry boys water polo team as the Warriors took fourth place at the Schaumburg Tournament in Schaumburg on Saturday.

McHenry split its first two games, beating Lafayette (Missouri), 15-6, and losing to Lincoln-Way West, 12-11.

York beat McHenry, 11-6, in the third-place game. Braun led the Warriors (3-7) in all three games, scoring eight goals against Lafayette. He had five goals against York.

Jackson Smith was second on the team with seven goals Saturday, and Mike Matusek added two.

Boys Water PoloMcHenry PrepsYork Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois