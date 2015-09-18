High school football: Jacobs shuts out Grayslake Central

GRAYSLAKE – Jacobs played like it was in a hurry to get things over with.

The Golden Eagles scored 35 points in the first quarter, their best opening period of the season, and breezed past Grayslake Central, 42-0, Friday in a Fox Valley Conference crossover football game at William C. Eiserman Stadium.

The kickoff was delayed almost 90 minutes by lightning, but Jacobs (4-0) was not affected by the wait. Quarterback Chris Katrenick demonstrated why he is being sought by NCAA Division I schools as he completed 6 of 9 passes for 210 yards and three touchdown passes.

Kyle Copeland hauled in two of Katrenick's scoring strikes, Trevor Loewen had the other.

“I thought we played a really good game after a really long delay,” Katrenick said. “If we play to our potential, we are capable of winning any game. We have a lot of talented wide receivers who can all go vertical and we were able to do that tonight.”

While Jacobs passing game was unstoppable, its defense was equally tough, allowing 93 total yards and producing three turnovers.

Eagles coach Bill Mitz was able to substitute early with his team in control.

“This was a really good victory and I was happy that we were able to get everyone in,” Mitz said. “We threw some really good passes tonight and our offense was in sync. Defensively we played really solid and our defense keeps getting better and better each week."

Unsung Hero

Blake Tatgenhorst

Jacobs, Senior, Defensive Back

Tatgenhorst had an interception and two pass deflections to help Jacobs earn the shutout.

The Number

18: Total number of plays for Jacobs in the first quarter resulting in 35 points.

And Another Thing

The Jacobs passing game got things started but the running game complimented things nicely adding three touchdowns on the ground from Mathew and Sean Barnes and Nicholas Washington.