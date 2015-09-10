Lincoln-Way officials hold fiscal 2016 budget hearing

NEW LENOX – Lincoln-Way officials unveiled the fiscal 2016 budget at a hearing Wednesday that board members will consider approving Thursday but many attendees still had questions on past financial questions.

The 2015-16 budget came attached with a Deficit Reduction Plan that outlines how the financially troubled school district will close the gap on its budget deficit and build up depleted savings. Lincoln-Way plans to close one of its four high schools – North – in an effort to reduce its deficit, as required by the Illinois State Board of Education.

North will close fall 2016 and district officials expect a balanced budget at the end of that fiscal year.

Many of about 30 parents and residents who came to the budget hearing still were questioning district officials on several financial decisions, including the decision to close North.

One question was why the school district filed balanced budgets from 2011 to 2013 even though the budgets had deficits. Ronald Sawin, assistant superintendent of business, who oversaw the hearing, said he didn’t control the budget during those years.

“So who made the budgets before you and [Superintendent Scott] Tingley? [Lawrence] Wyllie by himself?” one audience member asked, referring to the former superintendent who retired in 2013. Wyllie was one of the earliest proponents for the construction of North and West high schools.

“Yes,” Sawin said.

The audience then directed questions to any of the school board members present the years the budgets were passed balanced. Board member Christine Glatz – who was on the board during those years – attended the hearing with board members Christopher McFadden and Ronald Lullo, who were elected in 2015.

Glatz said past budgets were passed based on the information presented to the board.

“In going through this process now and as many of you know, I’ve been on the board a number of years, I’m learning that the former administration’s accounting practices were not very strong,” Glatz said. “We’re going to improve that. We’re going to work on that.”

The 2015-16 budget reflects estimated overall revenues of $101.4 million, $106.6 million in expenses and a $5.2 million deficit, Sawin said. The budget also includes a $4 million “inter-fund” transfer. Because of the education fund had a deficit of about $3.9 million, district officials want to reduce it with money from the building fund, Sawin said.

Lincoln-Way would expect to receive about $5.1 million in general state aid and $1.7 million in mandated categorical funding – for items such as special education – but Sawin said district officials are estimating those revenues conservatively because of past decreases in state funding.

Superintendent Tingley mentioned at the meeting he wants to bring “another set of eyes” on Lincoln-Way’s financial situation. He said there will be discussion at Thursday’s meeting on bringing in a retired superintendent or business manager for 100 days who has experience with school districts in crisis.