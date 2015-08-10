Crystal Lake pastors’ mourn son killed in motorcycle crash in Hoffman Estates

CRYSTAL LAKE – Billy Orris had a reputation for being his family’s champion.

The tenacity and spirit the 26-year-old had is something his father, the Rev. Bill Orris said he won’t forget. “Billy” E. Orris III, 26, died Friday after officials said a car collided with his motorcycle on Golf Road in Hoffman Estates.

“The name William means protector and that totally describes Billy,” Bill Orris said. “He was a passionate follower of Jesus. He was a protector of his friends ... and everything with the family. He wanted us always to be together.”

Billy Orris’ death comes as his father and mother, the Rev. Lisa Orris, recover from another shock. On Aug. 1 a car plowed into the side of Hope Church, where they are pastors. The crash damaged the nursery, hallway and sanctuary.

Officials and volunteers have started rebuilding. Church members were able to worship there Sunday, though Bill and Lisa Orris did not attend.

Billy Orris was supposed to meet his family for an outing to a Harry Connick Jr. concert to celebrate his younger brother Michael's 21st birthday on Friday, Bill Orris said. Billy had left work early so he could go to Mariano's to pick up supplies for the celebration when he was struck, his father said.

The last time the family saw Billy Orris was Aug. 3 when the family gathered in Lake Geneva for Micheal's adult baptism. Bill Orris said his son gave him a big hug and a kiss before he left.

Billy Orris called a few days later to talk about the family's plans for Friday.

"He ended it by saying, "I love you, Dad,' " Bill Orris said.

His excitement to be with the family was typical, said his father and sister, 24-year-old Lauren.

Billy, a Palatine High School graduate, moved to Manhattan, Kansas, from Iowa to support Michael's stint as a basketball player at Kansas State University. A year later, when Michael transferred to Northern Illinois University in 2013, Billy followed, landing a job as a pharmaceutical technician at Bellevue Pharmacy of Illinois in Arlington Heights.

He had a passion for hunting, fishing and spending time with his chocolate Labrador, family members said.

"While he was very straightforward and direct, he was also very deep," Lauren Orris said.

A visitation will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Church. Billy Orris will be buried at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hope Church-Billy Orris Memorial Fund. The fund will be used to give scholarships to help children attend the Hope Church’s Covenant Bible Camps.