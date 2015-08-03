Crystal Lake police ID Huntley teen who crashed into church

CRYSTAL LAKE – Members of Crystal Lake’s Hope Church are praying for the 19-year-old Huntley man who drove into their sanctuary as they wait to find out when they can start to clear the rubble.

Jonathon Jordan lost control of his 1999 Toyota Solara about 8:40 p.m. Saturday as he turned right onto Ackman Road from southbound Randall Road, Crystal Lake Police Commander Tom Kotlowski said. Police said Jordan crossed a concrete median, driving west in the eastbound lanes of Ackman before driving over a berm, through the parking lot and into the church 451 Ackman Road.

Kotlowski said Jordan was arrested for reckless driving after the crash. He was released after posting $200 bail, Kotlowski said.

Hours later on Sunday morning, about 130 worshippers gathered outside the uninhabitable church for their Sunday service, Co-Pastor Bill Orris said. The church is in the middle of a series about offering love and forgiveness, traits Orris said members have kept in mind when thinking about the crash.

“We hope he gets community service and will serve that here,” Orris said.

Crystal Lake firefighters who responded to the scene estimated the crash caused about $45,000 in damage. Orris believes the total cost could be more, explaining Jordan drove through the nursery room, into a hallway and into the sanctuary. An employee with the city of Crystal Lake Building Department determined Sunday that Jordan did not hit any of the church's structural beams, Orris said.

The gaping hole has been boarded shut and more progress could come later this week. If a structural engineer scheduled to examine the church Tuesday signs off, church members will be able to start the cleanup, Orris said.

In addition to his class A misdemeanor charge for reckless driving, Jordan received citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and improper lane usage, Kotlowski said. He was unsure what caused Jordan to lose control of his car, but said police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.

“There was no evidence that supported he was under the influence,” Kotlowski said.