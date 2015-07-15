Distribution developers seek tax breaks from Joliet

JOLIET – Two companies planning distribution and trucking projects in Joliet want tax incentives from the city.

The Joliet City Council Economic Development Committee will consider the incentives when it meets at 3 p.m. Friday at City Hall.

The companies are seeking reductions in property taxes, economic impact fees and building permit fees.

Both companies plan to move into the Laraway Crossings Business Park, where more development has become a sore spot with residents protesting truck congestion on Route 53. City officials, too, are looking for ways to relieve growing congestion in the corridor leading to Interstate 80.

The companies seeking incentives are Cadence Premier Logistics and Hillwood.

Hillwood is a Texas-based developer of warehouse property that previously presented a proposal to develop 224 acres of warehouse space at Interstates 80 and 55. Since then, another company has acquired the interstate site. Details on Hillwood’s plan for Laraway Crossings were not available Wednesday.

The Cadence plan already has received approval from the city. Cadence plans to relocate its corporate office and other operations now in Alsip. The plan includes a truck fueling and maintenance facility.

The companies are seeking an abatement on a portion of property taxes and partial abatements of economic impact fees and building permit fees, said James Haller, director of community and economic development for the city.

He said the specific requests have not yet been submitted. But he expects city staff will know more Thursday after its meeting, where the projects will be reviewed.

Councilman Larry Hug, chairman of the Economic Development Committee, said he would consider incentives for the projects.

“I’ll be open-minded,” Hug said. “I don’t know the final numbers or the full impact yet. But I’ll consider it.”

Hug added, “Anything they want in incentives has to be commensurate with what they’re bringing to Joliet. It has to be a fair trade-off.”

The city has not turned down any distribution projects proposed for Laraway Crossings Business Park, located at Route 53 and Laraway Road. Although residents in the area have objected to the truck traffic, the City Council and zoning board unanimously approved the projects with the prospect of bringing in hundreds of jobs and new tax dollars.

The city, however, also is looking for ways to deal with the truck traffic. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is urging construction of a Houbolt Road toll bridge over the Des Plaines River to divert I-80 truck traffic away from Route 53. City officials also said a new intersection is needed at Emerald Drive, one of the entry points to Laraway Crossings.