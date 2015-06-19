Geneva Lions Club celebrates community member, installation of new board members

Lions Club District Governor Chris Halsey (left) announces the passing of the gavel from Nick Ninedorf (right) to Jay Moffat (center). Ninedorf will now serve as immediate past president of the Geneva Lions Club as he turns his presidential duties to Moffat. (Anna Dutton)

The Geneva Lions Club honored Don Forni with a Life Membership Award on Thursday at its 78th annual installation and awards ceremony at Mill Creek Golf Club.

Forni now joins an elite group of Lions members, as he is one of approximately 55,000 Life Membership Award recipients out of the overall 1.4 million club members internationally.

With a motto of “We Serve,” the Geneva Lions Club raises money to benefit those who suffer from sight and hearing disabilities.

After joining the club in 1981, Forni started serving on committees, working his way up to a committee chairperson and then to a spot on the board. He worked through each board position and served as district governor in 1998. Throughout the years, he accumulated knowledge and experience to help the club excel, according to fellow club members.

“I feel great,” said Forni. “It’s a very nice honor, and I can’t really describe it. But it is nice that your peers are thinking of you and to give you this award. Everything that you do helps somebody else, whether you know it or not. … One of the biggest things in my life has been when a person has come up to me and said, ‘Thank you, you’ve helped my brother get glasses and now he can see.’ That, to me, is what we’re all here for.”

Forni’s presence in the club remains prominent to date, as he most recently dressed as Santa Claus for the club’s annual breakfast with Santa event.

“Now, you can’t imagine how hot it is in the Santa Claus suit, sitting in that thing for five or six hours over there at the high school gymnasium and having these kids jumping on and off your lap,” said Lion Lee Perington, while presenting Forni with the award. “This is the kind of guy we’re talking about. This guy has a heart and soul for service. He knows how to serve his Lions Club and the people that we serve.”

Following Forni’s award presentation, the club installed incoming officers and directors for the 2015-16 board, effective July 1. Nick Ninedorf, now immediate past president, passed the torch to Jay Moffat, who will serve as president this year.

“I plan on doing nothing different from the prior 77 years of success,” said Moffat. “[I’m] just trying to make sure that we as an organization continue to try to grow, and continue to increase our service opportunities within the community.”

The club also presented three $1,000 scholarships to local high school graduates who displayed Lion-like qualities and a dedication to service. The recipients included Anna Peterkes from St. Charles North High School, Jake Zicherman from Geneva High School and Katherine Rogers from Geneva High School.

“I honestly didn’t expect it at all because I know that there were going to be many applicants,” said Zicherman of receiving a scholarship. “I also felt very thankful for everyone here; it’s just very moving almost that they saw the traits that I told them about and they decided to support me.”

“It’s a great help,” said Peterkes. “It’s a blessing. … I was speechless.”

The club plans to launch “Friends of the Lions Club” within the next month for anyone interested in helping with service opportunities without the weekly commitment to attend club meetings. To participate, email mail@genevalionsclub.org. For additional information about joining the Geneva Lions Club, visit genevalionsclub.org.