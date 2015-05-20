McDonald’s Oak Brook headquarters grilled by protesters

OAK BROOK – About 2,000 Service Employees International Union members and labor workers protested May 20 near McDonald’s Plaza in Oak Brook, demanding the minimum wage of quick service restaurant employees increase to $15 per hour.

Protesters began marching about 12:15 p.m. May 20, the start of a two-day demonstration at the McDonald's Corporation headquarters at 2111 McDonald Drive. Protesters assembled near the intersection of West 22nd Street and McDonald's Drive, and gradually moved towards the fast food company's headquarters.

Protesters then congregated and led chants at an erected stage on McDonald's Drive just west of the headquarters. The demonstration ended about 2:50 p.m., according to a release from the Oak Brook Police Department.

Oak Brook Police were on the scene along with mutual aid from surrounding departments, as roads were intermittently closed off to accommodate protesters, according to the release.

No one was arrested May 20, but authorities treated a 25-year-old woman who had a seizure at the end of the event, police said.

“The goal today was to protect the safety of marchers and the property of local businesses, while minimizing the disruption to the motoring public,” Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said. “We appreciate that the organizers of this event and all participants exercised their rights in a peaceful, non-violent manner.”

The protests come a day before McDonald's annual shareholders meeting scheduled for May 21. It will be the first shareholders meeting for CEO Steve Easterbrook, who assumed the role in March.

Similar protests and rallies have taken place in recent years with varying results.

On May 21, 2014, McDonald's chose to close its headquarters in advance of the protests. That day, more than 100 people were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing to property after entering the McDonald's Campus.

This year, some McDonald’s employees were again told to work from home while select personnel were allowed in different buildings, according to media reports.