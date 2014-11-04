DeKalb man gets jail for crash that killed sister

SYCAMORE – Tyrus Taylor was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation and three months in jail Tuesday for driving drunk in the crash that killed his 20-year-old sister, Tiffany Taylor.

Taylor's mother, Amy Dakan, asked that her 19-year-old son be spared any time behind bars, but Assistant State's Attorney Phil Montgomery told Presiding Judge Robbin Stuckert that the severity of the crime warranted jail time. In exchange for Tyrus Taylor pleading guilty to reckless homicide, prosecutors dropped the a serious charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

"We all miss Tiffany very much," Dakan said after the plea agreement was entered. "I'm happy he's still here, and we're going to get through this as a family."

Tyrus Taylor, of the 1100 block of Market Street, was driving west on Plank Road toward Moose Range Road near Sycamore about 3:40 a.m. April 12 when his 1994 Honda Accord left the road and crashed into a utility pole, authorities said. Tiffany Taylor was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities said. Tyrus Taylor said Tuesday he had been blinded by lights from a semitrailer.

His aunt, Anne Dakan, said the crash happened on a dangerous curve. DeKalb County Sheriff’s records show 44 crashes happened there in a five-year period, most caused primarily by driving too fast for conditions or weather.

"It was the type of accident that could happen to anyone," Anne Dakan said.

Tyrus Taylor posted $4,600 bail May 23, and will wait until Feb. 1 to start serving the jail sentence to allow him to continue working as a roofer. He is required to stay on SoberLink alcohol monitoring until he turns 21 in January 2016.

Tyrus Taylor is next due in court Jan. 5 to update Stuckert on his progress in probation.