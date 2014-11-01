Geneva football holds off Hersey, advances in playoffs

GENEVA – Though Halloween came the day before, Daniel Santacaterina and Pace Temple put on their best Superhero costumes in Geneva’s 41-27 win over Hersey in Round 1 of the IHSA 7A state playoffs on Saturday.

Vikings coach Rob Wicinski called Temple and Santacaterina Boy Wonder and Superstar respectively, and it was certainly fitting. Temple had a pair of interceptions – one in the first half that led to Geneva’s second touchdown; one in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for the Vikings – while Santacaterina played well under center and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Geneva needed huge games from both players as Hersey (6-4) gave the Vikings (9-1) all they could handle. Three fourth-down stands by Geneva’s defense – two deep in its own territory – and five touchdown runs from Justin Taormina helped the Vikings win their first playoff game since 2010 and advance to a second-round matchup against Rockton Hononegah at Burgess Field.

“We struggled so much last year to get off the field on third down on defense,” Wicinski said. “The emphasis this year was to run the ball when you needed to and get off the field on third down. And we got off the field on third and fourth down.”

While the Geneva offense rarely had a problem moving the ball, it was the Vikings' defense that needed a huge second half to advance. After falling behind 14-0 early, Hersey used big plays to get back in the game, only trailing 27-20 at halftime.

In the second half, the Huskies got a big fourth down stop in Geneva territory and took full advantage as Joe Caputo rumbled into the end zone with 4:12 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 27.

On the next series, the Vikings drove all the way to the Hersey 9-yard line after a Max Woodworth 47-yard run. On the very next play, Will Trossen picked off Santacaterina at the 1-yard line and returned the ball 74 yards to the Geneva 26.

With momentum in hand, Hersey’s offense did nothing as it was called for holding and a false start before four straight incompletions gave Geneva the ball back. The Vikings took full advantage, going 81 yards in 11 plays as Santacaterina scored from 2 yards out on a bootleg in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown that made it 34-27.

“We just locked down; we’re not used to giving up that many points in a half, let alone in a game,” Temple said of Geneva’s defense. “Our defense really locked down and we just said we need a stop and we’ll get a score. They did that and they came together. Stephen Kemp came up big on that last drive with that sack and forced fumble. Everyone was just doing their job and it was just great.”

Kemp’s sack came on Hersey’s next offensive series. Facing a third-and-5 from its own 39, Kemp dumped Huskies quarterback Eric Portenlanger for a huge loss that forced a punt.

With the ball back, the Vikings’ offense needed just four plays to find paydirt as Taormina scored his fifth touchdown of the game from 26 yards to give Geneva some breathing room, 41-27.

“I think this was my best game scoring-wise – it was one great game,” Taormina said. “Offensive line had great blocking, our quarterback kept us in control – it was one good win. I know I’m in the shadow of them (Santacaterina, Temple); this is their team, they’re seniors. I just try to step up and produce.”

Taormina gained 157 yards on 29 carries to go along with the five scores. Santacaterina finished 15 of 21 with 167 passing yards and one interception and a rushing touchdown. The Northern Illinois-bound quarterback also added 29 rushing yards.

GENEVA 41, HERSEY 27

Geneva 14 13 0 14 – 41

Hersey 0 20 7 0 – 27

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

G – Taormina 2 run (Browere kick), 7:20

G – Taormina, 1 run (Browere kick), 0:54

Second quarter

H – Caputo 5 run (Trossen), 8:45

H – Trossen 46 pass from Portenlanger (Trossen kick), 8:20

G – Taormina 4 run (kick failed), 4:49

G – Taormina 1 run (Browere kick), 0:57

H – Caputo 1 run (kick failed), 0:34

Third quarter

H – Caputo 13 run (Trossen kick), 4:12

Fourth quarter

G – Santacaterina 2 run (Browere kick), 9:50

G – Taormina 26 run (Browere kick), 6:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Geneva: Taormina 29-157, Santacaterina 8-29, Woodworth 4-61, Burns 7-30. Totals: 48-277. Hersey: Caputo 10-90, Monckton 1-1, Blair 7-17, Edwards 3-12, Portenlanger 3 minus 3. Totals: 25-117.

PASSING – Geneva: Santacaterina 15-121-1-167. Hersey: Portenlanger: 12-23-2-164, Caputo 1-1-24.

RECEIVING – Geneva: Landi 5-66, Wessel 3-38, Temple 4-47, Taormina 1-8, Woodworth 1-8. Hersey: Monckton 4-63, Trossen 2-60, Caputo 1-15, Anderson 1-12, Stefaniak 2-30, Edwards 1-8

TOTAL YARDS – Geneva 444, Hersey 305