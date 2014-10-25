High school football: Cary-Grove (9-0) vs Niles North (5-4)

No. 1 Cary-Grove (9-0) vs. No. 16 Niles North (5-4)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Class: 7A

Record: 9-0, 5-0 in the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

The number: This is the Trojans' 11th straight playoff appearance.

How they got here: Cary-Grove earned an automatic bid after winning the FVC Valley Division.

The skinny: Entering the season, the Trojans were lauded as a team poised to make a run at a state title. Nine games later, they’ve done little to dispel that notion, finishing with a perfect regular season mark. One large reason? The offensive line. Led by Trevor Ruhland and Michael Gomez, Cary-Grove has run for an average of 358 yards per game. Sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington has been at the heart of that attack, totaling 1,138 rushing yards on the season. The defense has, perhaps, been as equally as impressive, holding opposing offenses to an average of 11 points per game. Only twice have teams even reached the 20-point mark.

Know thy foe: Niles North finished in the middle of the pack of the Central Suburban League North Division at 3-2. The Vikings topped Deerfield in a wild finish 56-49 in their regular season finale, but had been previously riding a two-game losing streak. They have had little trouble scoring, averaging 37 points per contest. But, they've also had issues stopping other offenses, giving up an average of 33 points per game.

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Skokie (Niles North) (5-4) at #1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 St. Charles (North) (7-2) at #8 Rolling Meadows (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (6-3) at #4 Geneva (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Rockford (Auburn) (6-3) at #5 Rockton (Hononegah) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Oak Park (Fenwick) (5-4) at #2 Highland Park (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Mundelein (Carmel) (6-3) at #7 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Lake Zurich (5-4) at #3 Addison (A. Trail) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Libertyville (6-3) at #6 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Quincy (Sr.) (5-4) at #1 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Chicago (St. Rita) (6-3) at #8 Plainfield (East) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (5-4) at #4 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way North) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Plainfield (North) (6-3) at #5 Normal (Community) (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — #15 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (5-4) at #2 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) at #7 Burbank (Reavis) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (5-4) at #3 Batavia (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Belleville (West) (6-3) at #6 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (7-2), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium), TBA