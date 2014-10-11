Woodstock North line paves way to 4-0 start in FVC Fox

WOODSTOCK – After a dominant 57-9 win over Grayslake Central Friday night, Woodstock North quarterback Jimmy Krenger stood in the end zone answering questions about his 115 rushing yards, three touchdowns runs and touchdown pass.

“I can only do good when the pentagons do good,” Krenger said.

"Penta-goons," junior center Jacob Varys corrected.

Varys explained that he— along with fellow linemen Brendan Domek, Trevor Jensen, Jacob Britton and John Ison — make up the five-headed monster up front. Together, the self-proclaimed goons paved for the Thunder backs, who rushed for 364 yards on their home field.

They helped Travis Busch rush for 100 yards, Jeremy Haymond score his two touchdowns and junior Randall Kline scamper 35 yards for the game’s final touchdown.

By this point, goons Jensen and Britton walked over and nudged themselves into the conversation, much in the same way they pushed the Rams’ defenders around.

“How important is that offensive line?” Britton asked.

“It is probably the most important part of the team,” Krenger answered, out of respect. Or maybe out of fear. “They are the head unit of our team. Without them, we’d be nothing.”

Woodstock North (4-3 overall, 4-0 FVC Fox) is far from nothing.

With the win, the Thunder remain perfect in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division. They sit atop the conference a half game ahead of Prairie Ridge (4-1 conference) and a game ahead of Grayslake North (3-1 conference).

“We’ve just got to protect it pretty much,” Krenger said. “We’ve just got to keep playing 48 minutes for the next two games.”

Game Ball:

Jacob Varys, Woodstock North, junior OL

Led by junior center Jacob Varys, the Woodstock North offensive line dominated up front to help the Thunder tally 364 yards on the ground.

The Number: 24 — The Thunder defense held Grayslake Central’s offense to just 24 yards and one first down in the first half.

The big play: Just seven seconds after Travis Busch scored on a 7-yard run, Woodstock North quarterback Jimmy Krenger hit Sean Lagerstrom for a 33-yard touchdown pass. It gave the Thunder a commanding 29-3 lead in the second quarter.

Woodstock North 7 29 14 7 - 57

Grayslake Central 3 0 6 0 - 9

First Quarter

WN- Haymond 12 run (Niese kick), 6:30

GLC- Drunk 45 FG, 2:26

Second Quarter

WN- Krenger 40 run (Niese kick), 11:52

WN- Busch 7 run (Sims catch Krenger), 2:56

WN- Lagerstrom 33 catch Krenger (Niese kick), 2:49

WN- Krenger 8 run (Niese kick, 0:34

Third Quarter

GLC- Andrews 2 run (pass failed), 6:29

WN- Haymond 14 run (Niese kick), 4:32

WN- Krenger 35 run (Niese kick), 2:00

Fourth Quarter

WN- Kline 35 run (Niese kick), 3:34

RUSHING— Woodstock North: Krenger 8-115, Busch 9-100, Kline 2-40, Plummer 8-37, Coalson 1-4, Schmitt 1-2. Totals: 29-364. Grayslake Central: Schwarts 8-29, Andrews 10-29, Shepherd 9-24, Ali 3-15, Comerford 1-3, Nunez 1-3. Totals: 32-103

PASSING— Woodstock North: Krenger 4-7-0-72. Grayslake Central: Shepherd 6-22-0-35.