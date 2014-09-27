Woodstock wins first game, pulling away from Grayslake Central

WOODSTOCK – The Woodstock Blue Streaks’ 50-15 homecoming win over Grayslake Central could not be described as anything else but a “team victory,” a term used by Blue Streaks coach Steve Beard.

The Rams (0-5, 0-2 FVC Fox) opened the scoring with a 63-yard passing touchdown from Anthony Fitzgerald to Kevin Dunk. The Blue Streaks (1-4, 1-2 FVC Fox) responded well on defense, though, and held their opponent to just eight points for the rest of the game.

“I think we started maybe a little slow, but I thought we got better as the game went on,” Beard said.

Zach Cullum showed up in almost every area of the stat sheet for the Blue Streaks. He finished the game with the rare combination of a passing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception.

Defensive back and running back Garrett Boyle also made his mark on both sides of the ball, scoring two rushing touchdowns and making seven tackles from the secondary. The frustration of an 0-4 start was forgotten altogether after the game as Woodstock students stormed the field to celebrate their first win.

The Rams, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win. The Blue Streaks also were put to the test in the closing minutes of the first half, and thanks to good preparation, they passed with flying colors.

After a couple of completions by quarterback Jace Pohlman, a spike stopped the clock with 1.1 seconds left. Then, a scramble and a heave to the end zone gave Mason Sutter a dramatic touchdown.

“We worked on the hurry-up, and I’m happy with it,” Pohlman said. “It showed tonight.”

Although the touchdown would later seem less consequential in a 35-point victory, the result of the drive made it clear. It was just the Blue Streaks’ night.

Game Ball Garrett Boyle, jr. RB/DB, Woodstock Boyle excelled on both sides of the ball for the Blue Streaks. He found the end zone twice as a running back and also recorded seven tackles on defense.

The Number 0 - Times the Blue Streaks held a lead this season. They took the lead for the first time in the first quarter of their first win Friday night.

The Big Play Woodstock spiked the ball with 1.1 seconds left in the first half to set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jace Pohlman to Mason Sutter, who used his 6′5″ frame to make the catch over two defenders in the end zone.