Grayslake Central struggles offensively in loss to Jacobs

GRAYSLAKE – So far this season, the Grayslake Central football team has struggled offensively and things didn’t get much better in its week four game against Jacobs in Algonquin Friday.

The Rams (0-4) turned the ball over three times in the first six minutes, putting them in an early hole that they were never able to come back from in their 42-6 loss in Fox Valley Conference crossover play.

“Well we’ve been battling turnovers all year,” GLC head coach Jason Schaal said. “Jacobs is a great program so I’m not making excuses. We made mistakes and it was 21-0 by the time we blinked.”

Once they were down early, Central tried to get things going offensively, but could never find a rhythm. The Rams just managed 106 yards of total offense in the game, and didn’t manage to find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.

The late score came courtesy of quarterback Luke Shepherd who ran the ball in from three yards out to avoid the shutout.

“I thought we had a good offensive strategy tonight. We just need to pick it up,” GLC wide receiver Kevin Dunk said. “We just have a lot of mental errors offensively and we need to focus more.”

Dunk led the team with 37 yards, receiving on two catches. Cameron Schwartz was effective on the ground at times, running the ball 16 times for 50 yards.

Grayslake Central knows that they have a lot of work to do, but if they can limit the mistakes moving forward it may help their chances as they start FVC Fox division play Friday against Woodstock. They are currently averaging three turnovers per game.

“Take away those early mistakes and we did have some success running the ball and we wanted to try and control the clock,” Schaal said.

“Unfortunately mistakes put us in a difficult spot and we need to fix that moving forward.”