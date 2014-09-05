Prairie Ridge D-line dominates Grayslake Central

GRAYSLAKE – Every time Grayslake Central quarterback Luke Shepherd dropped back to pass, he looked nervous and skittish, because he knew Prairie Ridge was sending guys after him.

The defensive line was key on Friday night, forcing three fumbles, sacking Shepherd multiple times and leading the Wolves (1-1) to a 56-0 thrashing of of the Rams (0-2) on the road.

It was a much more positive performance than their 44-21 loss to Niles Notre Dame the week before.

“We learned a lot over the week on our D-line,” Wolves head coach Chris Schremp said. “I think our D-line played a lot better this week than it did last week. I was proud of those guys up front.”

The harassment of Grayslake Central’s defense started on the first possession, when the front line pressured Shepherd into a bad pass, which was intercepted by junior DB Noah Jonathan Tieman. Sophomore running back Cole Brown would score on the very next play.

Then, the linemen did it themselves. They forced and recovered three fumbles on the next six possessions, most notably junior Terrell Sheridan’s valiant effort that gave the Wolves the ball in the red zone.

“It’s a culture on our defense,” senior DL Daniel Brainerd said. “It’s constantly in our mind. Make fumbles, create turnovers. That’s our philosophy.”

Brainerd didn’t have any fumble recoveries, but he was all over the place on defense and posted one big-time sack. While Schremp lauded him for his toughness and leadership, Brainerd said the key to his and the defensive line’s success was simple.

“Bottom line: We did our jobs,” he said. “We don’t make all the tackles. We don’t get all the touchdowns, but we do our jobs. That’s how we win games.”

Game ball: Daniel Brainerd, Prairie Ridge Sr. DL

Brainerd was a dominant force on a defensive line that was much improved over last week's performance. His biggest play was a big sack on third down in the second quarter, forcing Grayslake Central to punt.

Key stat: 4

Grayslake Central possessions in the first half that ended in a takeaway. Prairie Ridge had one interception and three fumble recoveries in their first seven times on the field.

Big play: After a sack by Daniel Brainerd forced Grayslake Central to punt in the second quarter, Samson Evans took it at the 17 and flew down the right sideline for a touchdown. The play prompted Prairie Ridge fans to chant, “He’s a freshman!”

Prairie Ridge 56, Grayslake Central 0

Prairie Ridge 21 14 14 7 - 56

Grayslake Central 0 0 0 0 - 0

First quarter

PR–C. Brown 22 run (Eschweiler kick), 10:03.

PR–C. Brown 19 run (Eschweiler kick), 7:45.

PR–D. Brown 8 run (Eschweiler kick), 2:02.

Second quarter

PR–Evans 83 punt return (Eschweiler kick), 11:41.

PR–D. Brown 1 run (Eschweiler kick), 8:51.

Third quarter

PR–Annen 2 run (Eschweiler kick), 9:38.

PR–D. Brown 10 run (Eschweiler kick), 4:59.

Fourth quarter

PR–Reid 5 run (Eschweiler kick), 9:22.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: C. Brown 8-71, D. Brown 8-65, Annen 11-59, Reid 3-40, Griffin 6-37, Evans 1-5, Faccone 2-5. Totals: 39-282. Grayslake Central: Shepherd 14-20, Andrews 4-18, Sentz 1-15, Schwartz 3-0, Ali 6-minus 1. Totals: 28-52.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Annen 6-9-0-97. Grayslake Central: Shepherd 6-14-1-38.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 3-75, C. Brown 2-19, Eschweiler 1-3. Grayslake Central: Schwartz 2-13, Comerford 2-12, Dunk 1-9, Stabrawa 1-4.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Prairie Ridge 379, Grayslake Central 90.

Sophomore score: Prairie Ridge 34, Grayslake Central 8.