Rowan joins Army through delayed entry

Tyler V. Rowan has joined the United States Army under the Delayed Entry Program.

The program gives young men and women the opportunity to delay entering active duty for up to one year.

The enlistment gives the new soldier the option to learn a new skill, travel and become eligible to receive as much as $53,028 toward a college education through the Montgomery GI Bill. For those who qualify, new soldiers can earn up to $65,000 for student loan repayment. After completion of basic military training, soldiers receive advanced individual training in their career job specialty.

He will report to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. for basic training in October 2014.

Rowan is the son of Kenneth Sciabaras of Phoenix, Arizona and Michelle Sciabaras of Belvidere. He is a 2013 graduate of Hiawatha High School in Kirkland.