September 28, 2022
Announcements
Announcements

Gudmunson, Aska to wed

Alexander N. Aska and Jessica R. Gudmunson (Provided photo)

Daniel and Lisa Gudmunson of Somonauk announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Rose, to Alexander Nathaniel Aska, son of Eugene and Deborah Aska of DeKalb.

The future bride is a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a degree in psychology. She is employed as a real estate agent with the Gudmunson Group, Coldwell Banker Honig Bell, in Sycamore. She also is co-owner and event coordinator for Smile Awhile Photo Booth.

The groom-elect is a graduate of DeKalb High School and attended Millikin University. He is employed at Elite Fiber Optics in Oakbrook as a lineman.

The couple will be married April 11, 2015 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb. A reception will be held at Faranda‘s in DeKalb.

The couple will reside in Sycamore.