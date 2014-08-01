Beach party celebrates the end of summer reading

SYCAMORE – Evelyn Lorence, the head of youth and teen services at the Sycamore Public Library, wanted to do something different for this year’s summer reading program.

She wanted to “Spark A Reaction,” which was this year’s theme. Lorence said she encouraged children to create something based on their reading material. Many of those creations were put on display in a special exhibit in the children’s department.

“I think they really did enjoy the extra challenge aspect, as opposed to just reading,” Jill Dubicz, events and marketing coordinator, said. “I think it was well received.”

“We are so excited about the enthusiasm they showed this year, and their willingness to go deeper into the books they are reading,” Lorence agreed.

Seventy-two of the 428 participants this year were in grades 7 through 12 and took part in “Spark a Reaction.” The theme for younger readers was “Fizz, Boom, Read.”

Lorence said the children’s staff decides what each year’s theme will be, based on suggestions from the Illinois Library Association. The program ran from June 2 through July 31.

A party with a beach theme was held last Friday to celebrate the end of the program. The party included hula hoops, a limbo contest, balloon art, frozen custard, and a live performance by the Dave Rudolf Band.