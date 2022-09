Wayne and Hazel (Hart) Stryker of DeKalb will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 20, in the multipurpose room at the DeKalb County Health complex, 2574 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

The celebration will be hosted by the couple's nine children.

The Strykers were married on July 17, 1954, at St. James church in Lee. They both worked at Stryker’s Egg Factory in Waterman.