September 28, 2022
Powell, Arana plan 2015 wedding

Danessa Powell and Justin Arana (Provided photo)

Danessa Powell and Justin Arana, both of Genoa, plan to wed on May 30, 2015.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dawn Powell of Genoa and Dan Powell of Wonder Lake. She is a 2012 graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School and a 2014 graduate of Kishwaukee College, with a certificate in floral horticulture.

The groom-elect is the son of LouAnn Nevarez of Genoa and Rigoberto Arana of Elgin. He is a 2009 graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School and is pursing a degree at Elgin Community College. He is employed as an engineer at Custom Aluminum Products in Genoa.