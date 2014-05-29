Lake in the Hills police reports for May 29, 2014

• Sofia Estrada, 19, 531 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, May 5, with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on expired plates and no insurance.

• A complainant's vehicle interior was damaged by a fire extinguisher Monday, May 5, on the 900 block of Mesa Drive.

• Police investigated a possible violation of an order of protection Tuesday, May 6, on the 1300 block of Cunat Court.

• A complainant's debit card was used fraudulently Tuesday, May 6, on the 3100 block of Banbury Court.

• Sidney M. Johnson, 20, 4751 Princeton Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, May 8, with possession of marijuana, failure to wear a seat belt and no license on person.

• Steven M. O'Connell, 46, 2341 Claremont Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, May 8, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Police investigated a possible violation of an order of protection Thursday, May 8, on the 3900 block of Blackberry Drive.

• A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle Thursday, May 8, on the 400 block of Thunder Ridge.

• Josue I. Balleno, 25, 11 Hawthorne Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, May 10, with trespassing.

• Jeffrey P. Longmeyer, 35, 3851 Willow View Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, May 10, with disorderly conduct.

• David M. Bradford, 34, 530 Gentle Breeze Terrace, Carpentersville, was charged Saturday, May 10, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A complainant's vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle Saturday, May 10, at Harvest Gate and Thunder Ridge.

• Sarah E. Alich, 29, 1810 Ashford Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, May 11, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol content greater than 0.08 and improper turn at the intersection.

• Brian S. Renda, 39, 10 Walnut Grove Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, May 11, with driving under the influence of alcohol and no insurance.

• Anthony M. Martin, 27, 1114 Oceola Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, May 11, with driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of improper lane usage and changing lanes without signaling.

• Two longboards were stolen Sunday, May 11, at Leroy Guy Park, 200 S. Annandale Drive.

• Anastasios Nikolaou, 25, 413 Starwood Pass, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, May 12, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol content greater than 0.08, speeding, improper lane usage, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Victor L. Pena, 25, 1954 Cherokee Road, Carpentersville, was charged Monday, May 12, with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper turn at the intersection.

• Brandi M. Fretes, 33, 10 Clark Ave., Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, May 12, with two counts of domestic battery.

• A 15-year-old Lake in the Hills girl was charged Tuesday, May 13, with two counts of domestic battery.

• A complainant's bank account was used fraudulently Tuesday, May 13, on the 3100 block of Melbourne Lane.

• A 15-year-old Lake in the Hills boy was charged Wednesday, May 14, with criminal trespass to a residence.

• Police investigated a quick change money scam Thursday, May 15, at Walgreens, 100 N. Randall Road.

• Timothy F. Dolgach, 26, 351 Whitehall Lane, Algonquin, was charged Friday, May 16, with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

• Dominique Xose Parada, 20, 625 David St., Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, May 17, with two counts of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph S. Bongiovanni, 26, 36 Fairfax Road, Fox Lake, was charged Sunday, May 18, with driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, disobeying a stop sign, failure to carry driver's license on person, no valid insurance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Checks were cashed to a person they were not written to Monday, May 19 on the 1000 block of Heaven Gate.

• A Social Security check was stolen Monday, May 19, on the 1400 block of Washington St.

• Gianna M. Cosenza, 21, 305 Pyott Road, Unit 202, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, May 20, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Efrain M. Cardena, 22, 305 Pyott Road, Unit 202, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, May 20, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Seth R. Ferguson, 19, 527 Delaware Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, May 20, with underage drinking.

• Scott Cameron, 19, 1921 Cloverdale Lane, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, May 20, with underage drinking.

• A complainant's vehicle was keyed and entry was made Tuesday, May 20, on the 1300 block of Cunat Court.

• A laptop, change, CDs and prescription drugs were taken from an unlocked vehicle Tuesday, May 20, on the 20 block of Dogwood Court.

• Syed M. Ahmed, 61, 2780 Briarcliff Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, May 24, with four counts of domestic battery.

• A gun was found Sunday, May 25, on the 10 block of Elizabeth Court.

• A wallet was stolen from a counter Sunday, May 25, at Cold Stone Creamery at 339 N. Randall Road.

• A windshield on a vehicle was found damaged Monday, May 26, on the 3000 block of Banbury Lane.