New Grayslake Central athletic director stresses academics for athletes

GRAYSLAKE – It’s hard to miss Brian Moe. That’s because he stands 6-foot-6.

Yes, he was Grayslake Central’s boys hoops coach since the 2008 season. But did we know what experience he brought to that job? After all, he was an assistant to Tim Bowen when that coach lost his job.

“I’ve been coaching for 20 years,’’ Moe said. “I was an assistant at Glenbrook North. We had a great group of kids. And for eight years, I was at Mundelein as a varsity assistant and head freshman coach.”

Yes, and he has plenty of experience in the education field as well.

“I have a master’s degree and 94 hours on top of that,’’ he said.

That will bode well for him in his next job. Moe learned the board of education in Grayslake has approved his move to be the next athletics director at Central.

And the present AD Steve Gertz? What’s to become of him? He has good news as well for he and his family. Gertz lives in Carpentersville and is set to become the new athletic director at Dundee-Crown High School.

Now, Gertz didn’t select Moe to become the new AD, but Moe will have the chance to name the replacement for his basketball job. Moe will take the job in late June.

Moe is well aware while brother school Grayslake North is a Class 4A school, his Rams still play in the smaller Class 3A system.

“A lot of people don’t like the four-class system,’’ he said. “We are one of the bigger 3A schools, and we like that.”

Steve Reitman is a teacher and coach at Central.

“This job is well deserved for Brian,’’ Reitman said. “He’s worked hard. He will do a great job for our school.”

Moe played both football and basketball at Glenbrook South High School.

“Athletics is a big part of my life,’’ he said. “And I’ve had some great mentors.”

By the time he arrived at Grayslake, he moved into the guidance department. He soon took over the department chair.

“What a great job,’’ Moe said. “I loved my kids. I worked with both social and the emotional side. This is very bittersweet.”

And his basketball job vanishes as well. Critics would say he inherited a very good squad from Bowen and that got his team to the sectional. However, three years ago, his own squad with the likes of Jordan Taylor and Casey Boyle also excelled. His curse was the squad from North Chicago, a class 3A power.

“We always ran into North Chicago,’’ he said. “We would either lose to North Chicago or lose to a team at North Chicago.”

Still, he steps down with a respectable 101-76 record.

As an educator, Moe is well aware some students come to school for one reason.

“Some kids are here because of athletics,’’ he said. “But there are also kids who come here because of math class. We want to make sure our athletes are also there to do their class work.”

Moe and his wife Robin have two boys. Coby, 13, and Caden, 11, will be along for the ride as well.