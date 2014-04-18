McHenry police reports for April 18, 2014

• Dequan James Feazell, 28, 1908 N. Orleans St., McHenry, was charged Monday, March 10, with possession of marijuana.

• Robert I. Laux, 33, 420 Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Monday, March 10, with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and using a cell phone while driving.

• Thomas G. Schaade, 43, 1200 Capri Terrace, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, March 12, with domestic battery and battery.

• Daniel M. Schlinder, 30, 813 Hayden Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Thursday, March 13, with retail theft.

• Anthony G. Knowles, 29, 228 Hawthorne Drive, Twin Lakes, Wis., was charged Thursday, March 13, with driving with a suspended license, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted acquisition of controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription forms.

• Rebecca C. Peoples, 27, 228 Hawthorne Drive, Twin Lakes, Wis., was charged Thursday, March 13, with attempted acquisition of controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription forms.

• Stacie M. Pilat-Jacobson, 19, 4212 Ponca Ave., McHenry, was charged Saturday, March 15, with attempted disorderly conduct.

• Colleen L. Blue, 54, 713 Treeview Lane, Round Lake Park, was charged Saturday, March 15, with criminal trespass to land.

• David D. McDow, 22, 110 Terra Firma Lane, Volo, was charged Sunday, March 16, with attempted disorderly conduct.