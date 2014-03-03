Grundy County Police blotter: March 3, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Oscar Reta, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 28 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.

• Jonathan Williams, 24, of Mazon, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 28 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was given a March 31 court date.

• Dakota R. Lenzie, 21, of Channahon, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 2 on a Cook County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

• Tori Tomlinson, 18, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police on Feb. 28 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She posted bond and was released with a March 24 court date.

Minooka

• Timothy R. DeMichele, 41, of Plainfield, was arrested by Minooka police on Feb. 25 on a Kendall County warrant. He posted bond and was released with a March 7 court date.

• Robert B. Novak, 25, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 25 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Federico Martinez Lemer, 33, of Chicago, was arrested by Minooka police on charges of driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident. He posted bond and was released.

• Alejandro Avina, 31, of Crest Hill, was arrested by Minooka police on March 2 on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Avina posted bond and was released.