Lorraine McCarthy, (nee Marquette), celebrated her 89th birthday on Nov. 28. On Dec. 7, 2013, Lorraine went to be with the Lord and her family in Heaven.

Lorraine and her husband Gil moved to Morris, Ill., in 1987 for their retirement. Lorraine joined the staff at the Morris McDonald’s, where she greeted and welcomed friends and neighbors for more than 10 years. She was known for her friendly smile and never-ending supply of festive hats. Lorraine never met a person who didn’t love her sense of humor and quick laugh. Lorraine also was a lifelong member of the Women’s VFW Auxiliary, in which she was honored with the “Rosie the Riveter” award for her service and dedication in support of the war effort during World War II.

Lorraine was proceeded in death by her husband Gil in 2003; her parents, Walter and Clara Marquette; three brothers, Delbert, Richard and Robert Marquette; and a stepson, Gilbert McCarthy.

She is survived by three children, Kathleen (Dennis) Holsman of St. Clould, Fla., Pat (Pete) Hexdall of Morris, and Frank (Jan) McCarthy of Cisco, Texas; stepchildren, Delores Palmer of Eagle River, Alaska, and Ron McCarthy of Wilmington, Ill.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her good friend, Sandy Owens of Morris.

Lorraine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends that she has made living in Morris.

Cremation rites were accorded as per her wishes and private services will be at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Lorraine’s memory to the Humane Society of Grundy County.