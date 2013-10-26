Woodstock beats Grayslake Central, finishes with win

Woodstock 30, Grayslake Central 20

Game summary: The Woodstock Blue Streaks (2-7) concluded their season on a positive note by defeating Fox Valley Conference Fox Division opponent Grayslake Central Rams at Larry Dale Field. The Blue Streaks never trailed and struck first, capitalizing on a Rams interception as QB Jace Polhman connected with Mitch Kohley, who made a spectacular catch in the left corner of the end zone with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter to give Woodstock an early 7-0 lead. The Blue Streaks defense held fast, forcing four turnovers. The ground attack of Alex Shannon and Mike Santucci combined for 197 yards rushing and two TDs.

Key stat: Tied 7-7 just before the end of the half, the Blue Streaks deflated the Rams by scoring with less than one second remaining as Jordan Sumner made a leaping catch in the end zone on a 33-yard pass from Pohlman.

Top player: Junior running back Alex Shannon finished with a game-high 108 yards rushing and also scored Woodstock’s final TD on a 4-yard run with 8:35 remaining in the fourth. Shannon did an admirable job filling in for MikeSantucci, who left the game on an apparent ankle injury with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter. Before leaving, Santucci had 89 yards rushing on nine carries and also contributed to the Woodstock scoring with a 63-yard TD run 17 seconds into the third quarter.

Quote: “I thought that score before the half gave us some real confidence,” said Woodstock coach Steve Beard. “It was a great team victory and our seniors got to walk off the field as winners.”