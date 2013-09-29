Neighbor pulls man, 21, from burning car

JOHNSBURG – The quick thinking of a passer-by is being credited with potentially saving the life of a 21-year-old man who was unconscious in a car that caught fire in a driveway early Sunday.

According to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. to 2309 Goldenrod Lane for a report of a car fire with a person in the vehicle.

A neighbor driving by the home noticed the fire and stopped to alert the residents, according to a department news release.

While running past the 1994 Pontiac Grand AM, he noticed that a person who was not conscious was sitting in the driver’s seat. After trying to wake the driver by banging on the windows, the neighbor broke out a window and was able to rouse the driver and get him out of the car, according to the release.

McHenry firefighters later identified the driver as a 21-year-old man.

When the fire crews arrived within seven minutes, they found the vehicle’s owner trying to put out the fire with a garden hose. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes.