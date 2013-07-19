McHenry police reports for July 19, 2013

• James Robert Bernardy, 22, 712 Woodridge Trail, McHenry, was charged Monday, June 17, with retail theft and illegal transportation of alcohol.

• Mark R. Wiegert, 42, 24928 Rollins Road, Ingleside, was charged Friday, June 21, with felony manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, felony possession of controlled substances, and driving without a valid driver's license.

• Andrew D. Zerbes, 42, 276 Misty Ridge, Lakemoor, was charged Friday, June 21, with the felony manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, felony possession of 15 or more grams of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use turn signal.

• Glenn A. Vazquez, 24, 1912 Parklane Ave., McHenry, was charged Saturday, June 22, with assault and disorderly conduct.

• Jeanne M. Kozlowski, 45, 4319 Shamrock Lane, McHenry, was charged Saturday, June 22, with disorderly conduct.