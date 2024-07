Woodstock police reports for June 5, 2013

• Donald Lee Jaschke, 43, 122 Todd St., Woodstock, was charged Sunday, May 9, with aggravated assault to a police officer.

• Sofia Rodriguez, 19, 2000 Julie St., Woodstock, was charged Thursday, May 23, with retail theft.

• Katrina P. Harrington, 22, 1304 S. Main St., Algonquin, was charged Saturday, May 25, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Mark Alan Bezik, 36, 2410 Maritime Lane, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, May 25, with driving under the influence, failure to signal when required, and improper lane use.

• Frank Alejandro Hernandez, 22, 14411 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, May 28, with battery.

• Dennis Hatten, 50, 9928 Main St., Hebron, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with retail theft.

• Peji C. Patterson, 22, 710 St. John St., Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with domestic battery.

• David Howard Rush, 56, 673 Silver Creek Road, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with driving under the influence.

• Travis Tillman, 29, 711 Wheeler St., Woodstock, was charged Thursday, May 30, with four counts of domestic battery.