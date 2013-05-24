July 17, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | McHenry CountyBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

Algonquin police reports for May 24, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

• Lena A. Kalish, 21, 1661 W. Winona St., Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 14, with retail theft.

• A 15-year-old Lake in the Hills boy was charged Tuesday, May 14, with retail theft.

• Naomi Tuggle, 45, 1810 Van Dyke Lane, Carpentersville, was charged Tuesday, May 14, with retail theft.

• Jonathan J. Reda, 30, 355 Crestwood Court, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, May 15, with unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic battery, and two counts of domestic battery.

• A 16-year-old West Dundee boy was charged Wednesday, May 15, with theft under $300.

AlgonquinPolice ReportsMcHenry County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois