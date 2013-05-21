Mock trial gives lessons in law at Geneva High School

GENEVA – A Geneva High School classroom was turned into a mock courtroom Tuesday as students became litigators and testified as witnesses and experts in a mock lawsuit that stemmed from a car accident.

Students were given a scenario, and one group argued on behalf of the defense while the other argued on behalf of the plaintiff. The two parties were trying to prove who was responsible for a car accident that resulted in injuries, and the case was further complicated by blood-alcohol readings taken after the accident.

The fictional case between high school students Logan Lovell and Pat Sainsbury outlines a chain of events that results in Lovell breaking several bones after a car accident. The plaintiff tried to prove that Lovell thought he was being tailed by a van and – despite being in a left-turn lane with his left turn signal on – he decided to make a last-minute right-hand turn into the police station.

The car collided with the van driving behind it. When given a Breathalyzer test, Sainsbury blew a 0.05, while Lovell blew a 0.02 while he was at the hospital, according to case documents provided to students.

Kim Klein, a criminal defense and family law attorney, acted as the judge and ruled on the case after plaintiff and defense arguments. She ruled in favor of the plaintiff, but said there would likely be a reduction in the award for Lovell based on his contributory negligence.

“This would be a tough call as a judge the way it was presented,” she said after the mock trial concluded.

The case was not as clear-cut as sophomore Madi Germann thought it would be.

“I thought we had it in the bag,” she said after arguing on Sainsbury’s behalf. “I’m surprised we didn’t win.”

Jamie Dunlap, who teaches business law, said Tuesday’s trial was the third held at Geneva High School. She said the mock trial requires a lot of critical thinking skills and that the case was relevant because it involved high school students.

She said before the mock trial, students in her class sit in on an actual trial to hear opening statements, questioning and closing arguments.

“I’m never disappointed,” she said about the mock trial. “Inevitably, the kids – they shine.”