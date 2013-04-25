July 19, 2024
News - McHenry County
Marengo police reports for April 25, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

• Michael J. Pacini, 25, 6150 Buttercup Lane, Rockford, was charged Wednesday, April 10, with marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and driving with expired registration.

• Brandon A. Sanchez, 25, 630 W. Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Monday, April 15, with theft under $500, disobeying a stop sign, driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving while license suspended.

• Michael D. Borrelli Jr., 24, 103 1/2 S. State St., Marengo, was charged Tuesday, April 16, with criminal trespass to real property.

• Sean Kearney, 22, 610 Dunham Court, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, April 17, with driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois