Dateline Dixon: Back by popular demand, Crundwell FAQs, round 2

DIXON – Because last week’s Q&A column on the arrest of Dixon’s former comptroller, Rita Crundwell, and the ensuing confusion was such a hit, I decided to give it another go.

Just a reminder: Crundwell was arrested at Dixon City Hall the morning of April 17 on a charge of federal wire fraud. She is free on a $4,500 recognizance bond, which means she didn’t have to post any money.

She pleaded not guilty Monday, and will be back in federal court at 11 a.m. June 15 for a status hearing.

Q: Prosecutors say Crundwell misappropriated $53 million in city funds over more than 20 years, $30 million since 2006. Who handled the audits over that period?

A: According to prosecutors, Crundwell opened the secret Fifth Third Bank account in December 1990. At that time, Clifton Gunderson, now CliftonLarsonAllen, was the auditor.

The firm continued to do the audits until 2006, when Mayor Jim Burke said it recommended Samuel S. Card of Sterling. CliftonLarsonAllen still compiles the financial statements for the city.

Q: Who’s doing the audit now?

A: The city plans to hire a new firm to handle the audit for the fiscal year that wrapped up at the end of April. At its Monday meeting, the City Council hired Wipfli to restate the audits that are flawed.

Q: Will Crundwell still get her pension?

A: Dixon city employees have a pension through the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

State statute prohibits benefits from being paid to any person convicted of a job-related felony. In such cases, IMRF spokesman John Krupa said, the member receives a refund of his or her past contributions without interest.

Q: Did Crundwell really go to the Galena Steak House the same day she was released on bond?

A: Owner Danny Qulafi wrote a letter to the editor saying the rumor was not true.

“We would like to tell you, this is a public business,” Qulafi wrote. “We do not in any way discriminate against anyone. We don’t ask your record, past, or where you get money.”

If your question didn’t get answered, feel free to shoot me an email or give me a call. I also will be at my regularly scheduled office hours today at Books on First.