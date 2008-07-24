Man arrested in disappearance of Johnsburg teen

JOHNSBURG, Ill. (AP) _ McHenry County authorities have named a second Johnsburg man as allegedly knowing about the murder of a Johnsburg teen who disappeared in 2002.

Twenty-two-year-old Robert Render was jailed Saturday, accused of concealing the homicidal death of 17-year-old Brian Carrick, who was a stockboy at Val's Foods in Johnsburg.

McHenry County State's Attorney Lou Bianchi says Render worked at Val's at the time of the youth's disappearance.

Twenty-five-year-old Mario Casciaro of McHenry, Carrick’s former supervisor at Val’s Foods, pleaded not guilty last year to nine counts of perjury.

Casciaro allegedly told another man that Carrick’s body was dismembered and thrown into a river in Iowa. But Casciaro denied making those claims when he was asked about them before a grand jury.