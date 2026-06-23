Historical covers for June 23: Propane Explosion Engulfs Illinois Town

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 23. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early twentieth-century local milestones to national legislative shifts and international conflicts.

1911: The Streator Daily Free Press

On June 23, 1911, The Streator Daily Free Press captured a mix of community celebrations, dramatic accidents, and political showdowns. The front page highlighted local education milestones with “Public Schools Hold Exercises at M.E. Church,” balanced by a grittier crime report stating “White is Ready to Go to Prison.” The paper also brought gripping regional transit news to readers with a “Graphic Story of Princeton Wreck Told by Survivor,” alongside a state political update noting that “Two Votes Defeat Waterway Measure in Illinois House.”

1970: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By June 23, 1970, the front page of the Dixon Evening Telegraph balanced regional tragedy with major national and international developments. A striking photo and headline detailed a “Propane Explosion Engulfs Illinois Town,” reporting on the immediate aftermath and the push for “Federal Funds For Crescent City.” Meanwhile, the paper kept readers informed on historic domestic policies like “President Lowers Voting Age To 18” and the ongoing military strategy overseas with “U.S. Bombers Strike at Cambodia Supply Lines.”

1996: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb/Sycamore)

The June 23, 1996, Sunday edition of the Daily Chronicle focused heavily on the legal system, legislation, and community honors. The leading headline, “Lost evidence hampers justice,” detailed how missing DNA delayed a local murder trial and impacted cases statewide. The front page also tracked federal safety policies with “Clinton calls for national registry of sex offenders” and highlighted local community growth with an update on the “Kirkland Veterans Memorial to expand.”

2003: Northwest Herald

Rounding out the collection, the June 23, 2003, edition of the Northwest Herald highlighted shifting community concerns and regional sports. The main headline warned that “Rural areas see crime surge,” contrasting it with data suggesting larger towns were safer. Chicago Cubs fans found relief in the headline “Cubs avoid crosstown sweep,” while environmental and safety issues took the spotlight with reports on “Boating laws lax in area” and “Herbicide doesn’t eradicate plant.”