March 16 historical covers: Fast-thinking kids save dog

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of community journalism, we look back at four front pages from March 16. These archives offer a window into different eras, from the ornate illustrations of the early 1900s to the unprecedented global shifts of the modern day.

1913: Joliet Sunday Herald

The March 16, 1913, edition of the Joliet Sunday Herald greeted readers with a “Special Spring Number” featuring elaborate peacock illustrations. While the aesthetic was celebratory, the news was sobering. The lead headline, “Dark Brown Fluid Perils West Side,” detailed a crisis in the city’s drinking water supply. Meanwhile, the community prepared for the upcoming holiday with the headline “Joliet Will Don Green Ribbons to Honor St. Patrick.”

1993: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

Fast forward 80 years to 1993, where the Northwest Herald focused on a mix of crime and heroism. The top story, “Hold-up bond set at $1 million,” followed the initial court appearance of suspects in a local Arby’s robbery. Below the fold, a heartwarming “River rescue” story titled “Fast-thinking kids save dog” detailed how two boys rescued a neighbor’s pet from the freezing Fox River.

2011: Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles)

The March 16, 2011, Kane County Chronicle took a more visual, modern approach with a large cover photo of the Charlestowne Mall. The primary focus was local economic development, under the headline “Shopping Ideas,” as City Council candidates shared their competing visions for revitalizing the mall site. The sports section also highlighted local talent with the headline “Yelle Proves She is a Leader,” honoring the Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

2020: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The March 16, 2020, edition of the Daily Chronicle captured a historic turning point for DeKalb County. With the headline “Closing Down,” the paper reported on Governor Pritzker’s order to close all restaurants and bars to dine-in customers due to “More virus fears.” The cover featured a stark image of a worker sanitizing a counter, marking the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic’s profound impact on local life.