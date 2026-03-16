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175th Anniversary

March 16 historical covers: Fast-thinking kids save dog

The cover of the Northwest Herald for March 16, 1993

The cover of the Northwest Herald for March 16, 1993 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of community journalism, we look back at four front pages from March 16. These archives offer a window into different eras, from the ornate illustrations of the early 1900s to the unprecedented global shifts of the modern day.

1913: Joliet Sunday Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: March 16, 1913 Joliet Evening Herald cover: March 16, 1913 Mar 16, 1913 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 16, 1913, edition of the Joliet Sunday Herald greeted readers with a “Special Spring Number” featuring elaborate peacock illustrations. While the aesthetic was celebratory, the news was sobering. The lead headline, “Dark Brown Fluid Perils West Side,” detailed a crisis in the city’s drinking water supply. Meanwhile, the community prepared for the upcoming holiday with the headline “Joliet Will Don Green Ribbons to Honor St. Patrick.”

1993: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

Northwest Herald cover: March 16, 1993 Northwest Herald cover: March 16, 1993 Mar 16, 1993 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Fast forward 80 years to 1993, where the Northwest Herald focused on a mix of crime and heroism. The top story, “Hold-up bond set at $1 million,” followed the initial court appearance of suspects in a local Arby’s robbery. Below the fold, a heartwarming “River rescue” story titled “Fast-thinking kids save dog” detailed how two boys rescued a neighbor’s pet from the freezing Fox River.

2011: Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles)

Kane County Chronicle cover: March 16, 2011 Kane County Chronicle cover: March 16, 2011 Mar 16, 2011 St. Charles Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 16, 2011, Kane County Chronicle took a more visual, modern approach with a large cover photo of the Charlestowne Mall. The primary focus was local economic development, under the headline “Shopping Ideas,” as City Council candidates shared their competing visions for revitalizing the mall site. The sports section also highlighted local talent with the headline “Yelle Proves She is a Leader,” honoring the Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

2020: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The Daily Chronicle cover: March 16, 2020 The Daily Chronicle cover: March 16, 2020 Mar 16, 2020 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 16, 2020, edition of the Daily Chronicle captured a historic turning point for DeKalb County. With the headline “Closing Down,” the paper reported on Governor Pritzker’s order to close all restaurants and bars to dine-in customers due to “More virus fears.” The cover featured a stark image of a worker sanitizing a counter, marking the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic’s profound impact on local life.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryCary
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.