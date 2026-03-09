March 9 historical covers: Alleged Ring of Butter Thieves Broken Up Here

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of community journalism, we looked back at four front pages from March 9. These archives offer a window into the past, capturing everything from the gritty Prohibition-era crime of the 1920s to the emerging global challenges of the modern era.

1928: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On March 9, 1928, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a sensational local bust: “Alleged Ring of Butter Thieves Broken Up Here,” detailing the theft of $1,000 worth of butter from a refrigerated rail car. The page also captured the tension of the Prohibition era with the headline “Chicago Gangs Arm for War,” while a somber local report noted that “Quarantined Families in Dixon Facing Hunger” due to a lack of city resources for those confined by illness.

1934: Streator Times-Press

By 1934, the Great Depression and the era of the “Public Enemy” dominated the news. The Streator Daily Times-Press featured a harrowing lead story on the dangers of early aviation: “Two Army Air Mail Pilots Crash to Death.” Below the fold, the paper gripped readers with “Evidence of Sensational Nature Given,” regarding a jail employee suspected of helping the notorious outlaw John Dillinger escape from a nearby Indiana lockup.

2010: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The March 9, 2010, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle focused on urban renewal and community milestones. The lead headline, “DeKalb has downtown options,” explored proposed street improvements and construction delays on Locust Street. The paper also celebrated local art with a large feature titled “Picture this: Towns add murals,” showcasing new historical artwork in Cortland and Genoa intended to make the area a “destination.”

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The March 9, 2020, Northwest Herald captured a pivotal moment in modern history. While the main headline, “Switching Sides,” discussed a complex tax revenue lawsuit involving Sears and local school districts, a smaller, more ominous sidebar signaled the start of a global crisis: “Coronavirus case: Chicago man confirmed Sunday to be 7th patient in Illinois.” It serves as a stark reminder of the week the world began to change.