Historical covers for March 6: Dog saves owner from house fire

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 6. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the desperate days of the Great Depression to modern-day local advocacy and community milestones.

1933: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The March 6, 1933, edition captures a nation in the grip of the Great Depression. The bold headline, “President Roosevelt Acts Quickly in Cash Crisis,” marks the beginning of the “Bank Holiday” intended to prevent a total collapse of the financial system. The page also reflects a somber moment in local and national politics with the passing of Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak, who died in Miami after being shot during an assassination attempt on FDR weeks earlier.

1987: Northwest Herald

In 1987, the Northwest Herald focused on a mix of investigative local reporting and human-interest stories. The lead story, “Health problems kept quiet,” detailed parental concerns over a potential hazard at Sunny Hill Elementary. Balancing the heavy news was a heartwarming report of a local hero: “Dog saves owner from house fire,” featuring a black dog named Cleo who alerted her owner to a blaze in East Dundee.

1997: The Times-Press (Streator)

By 1997, the Times-Press highlighted the enduring cultural legacy of Illinois. The center spread, “Rt. 66: global impact,” explored the historic “Mother Road” and its ability to draw international tourists to towns like Odell and Dwight. The edition also touched on local governance and safety, noting that Streator was “vying for COPS” federal funding to bolster its police department.

2020: The Herald-News (Joliet)

The March 6, 2020, front page captures Joliet on the brink of significant change. The massive headline, “‘This Project Is Massive,’” features a NorthPoint opposition group presenting their case against a major local development. It also serves as a snapshot of daily life just before the global pandemic shifted priorities, featuring local sports previews and a reminder to “Spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time.