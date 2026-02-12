Historical covers for Feb. 12: What’s the answer to the state pension problem?

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from Feb. 12. These archives showcase the evolving landscape of northern Illinois, from the depths of the Great Depression to the modern digital age.

1931: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On Feb. 12, 1931, DeKalb residents opened their papers to a mix of crime and community spirit. The lead headline, “Check-up shows postal robbers missed much,” detailed a brazen $19,000 heist at the local post office where thieves spent four hours drilling into a safe. Amidst the economic gloom of the era, the paper also promoted “Dollar Day” bargains in every store and honored Abraham Lincoln’s birthday with stories of residents who had personal ties to the late president.

1931: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Sharing the same date in 1931, the Dixon Evening Telegraph focused on local growth and public safety. The primary headline announced a “Plan Extensive Improvement, Nachusa Tavern,” a major renovation project for the historic hotel. Below the fold, a “Special Deputy” and local officers were credited with capturing a “DeKalb Poultry Thief” who had been terrorizing Lee County farms. The page also noted a national tribute to Lincoln, with President Hoover’s address being broadcast via radio.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

Fast forward to Feb. 12, 2011, and the Kane County Chronicle tackled the complex issue of state finances. The bold headline, “What’s the answer?,” centered on a special report regarding the need for pension reform to solve Illinois’ budget woes. In local sports, the paper celebrated a narrow victory for the Kaneland Knights over the DeKalb Barbs, while Geneva headlines noted a ban on “sexually suggestive dancing” at high school events.

2013: Northwest Herald

The Feb. 12, 2013, edition of the Northwest Herald was dominated by international religious news. The headline “Clergy taken by surprise” reacted to the historic announcement that Pope Benedict XVI would be stepping down due to his failing health. Clery and local parishioners alike were quoted expressing their shock. Meanwhile, on the local legal front, a grim McHenry County headline reported on the state’s effort to force a wife to testify in a high-profile “sex-ad killing” trial.