Judges’ verdict: We need more space, and more historical covers for February 10

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we are looking back at four front pages from February 10. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early industrial tragedies to the growing pains of local government and the modern fiscal challenges facing our communities.

1911: Joliet Evening Herald

On February 10, 1911, the Joliet Evening Herald led with a harrowing yet heartening report: “School on Fire; Small Children March to Safety.” Thanks to a well-practiced fire drill, students at Longfellow School evacuated through smoke-filled halls without injury. However, the day was marked by tragedy at the Illinois Steel company, where a “Mill Explosion” fatally burned a furnace keeper. Despite the disaster, the paper looked toward growth, announcing that an “Eastern Steel Concern” planned to build a massive new plant near Lemont.

1977: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The February 10, 1977, edition of the Daily Chronicle highlighted a brewing crisis within the DeKalb County Courthouse. Under the headline “Judges’ verdict: ‘We need more space,’” the county’s three judges called for a total reorganization of the Sycamore facility. They argued that the cramped quarters forced judges to share hallways with prisoners and left attorneys to consult with clients in public corridors. While the city council was busy “divvying development funds” for bike paths and senior centers, the judicial system warned that the historic building was no longer fit for modern legal business.

1993: Northwest Herald

By 1993, the focus shifted to international and local accountability. The Northwest Herald lead story, “Families await news of troops,” captured the anxiety of McHenry County families waiting for Marines to exit Somalia. On the local political front, the paper reported that Dorr Township Supervisor Ed Buckley was “asked to resign” amid allegations of financial mismanagement. In lighter news, the paper covered a “Neglected animals rescued” effort, where a local humane society saved several animals from a farm north of Harvard.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out the collection, the February 10, 2011, Kane County Chronicle featured a stark visual of a shattered piggy bank to illustrate the “Pension Crisis?” facing the state. The edition balanced this heavy fiscal news with local triumphs, such as the “Stunning Debut” of St. Charles East’s Peter Bellino on the wrestling mat. The front page also tracked a “pretty dramatic” school realignment proposal from District 303, reflecting the ongoing challenge of balancing education budgets with community needs.