Veterans’ home dedicated and more historical covers for February 8

The cover of The Times-Press on Feb. 8, 1991

The cover of The Times-Press on Feb. 8, 1991 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 8. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the struggles of the Great Depression and record-breaking winters to the evolving social landscape of Illinois communities.

1933: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: Feb. 8, 1933 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: Feb. 8, 1933 Feb 8, 1933 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On February 8, 1933, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a stark reminder of a brutal season: “WINTER HOLDS MOST OF NATION IN SEVERE GRIP.” As the Great Depression deepened, the front page also highlighted the era’s economic urgency with “Horner Urges Prompt Passage of Sales Tax Law” to provide relief for the unemployed. Even amidst the cold and financial hardship, the paper captured a sense of high-stakes drama with reports of a “Dutch Navy Closing In On Mutineers’ Ship” in the Indian Ocean.

1988: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: Feb. 8, 1988 Northwest Herald cover: Feb. 8, 1988 Feb 8, 1988 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1988, the focus shifted to the growing pains of a booming suburban population. The Northwest Herald featured the lead headline “Schools suffering growing pains,” detailing a “mad scramble” for classroom space in McHenry County. Locally, the community was also battling the elements, as “Flooding swamps Dundee” following ice jams on the Fox River. The edition also highlighted a battle for historic preservation as a local woman struggled to renovate a former mansion for single mothers.

1991: The Times-Press (Streator)

Times-Press cover: Feb. 8, 1991 Times-Press cover: Feb. 8, 1991 Feb 8, 1991 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The February 8, 1991, edition of Streator’s The Times-Press reflected a community focused on service and national sacrifice. The primary story, “Veterans’ home dedicated,” celebrated the opening of a 120-bed facility in La Salle. Meanwhile, the shadow of the Gulf War loomed large over the region, with reports on “Support groups forming to aid families of Gulf veterans.”

2014: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Daily Chronicle cover: Feb. 8, 2014 Daily Chronicle cover: Feb. 8, 2014 Feb 8, 2014 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the February 8, 2014, Daily Chronicle captured a modern mix of recreation and controversy. The lead story, “Plans for Hopkins Pool progress,” followed the local park district’s efforts to replace a 50-year-old facility. The front page also tackled the implementation of the state’s new concealed carry laws, reporting that “Local police flag 3 of 300 gun-carry applications.” Globally, the paper noted the start of the Sochi Winter Olympics with “Hope, pride for Russia as games begin.”

