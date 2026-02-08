Veterans’ home dedicated and more historical covers for February 8

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 8. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the struggles of the Great Depression and record-breaking winters to the evolving social landscape of Illinois communities.

1933: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On February 8, 1933, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a stark reminder of a brutal season: “WINTER HOLDS MOST OF NATION IN SEVERE GRIP.” As the Great Depression deepened, the front page also highlighted the era’s economic urgency with “Horner Urges Prompt Passage of Sales Tax Law” to provide relief for the unemployed. Even amidst the cold and financial hardship, the paper captured a sense of high-stakes drama with reports of a “Dutch Navy Closing In On Mutineers’ Ship” in the Indian Ocean.

1988: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1988, the focus shifted to the growing pains of a booming suburban population. The Northwest Herald featured the lead headline “Schools suffering growing pains,” detailing a “mad scramble” for classroom space in McHenry County. Locally, the community was also battling the elements, as “Flooding swamps Dundee” following ice jams on the Fox River. The edition also highlighted a battle for historic preservation as a local woman struggled to renovate a former mansion for single mothers.

1991: The Times-Press (Streator)

The February 8, 1991, edition of Streator’s The Times-Press reflected a community focused on service and national sacrifice. The primary story, “Veterans’ home dedicated,” celebrated the opening of a 120-bed facility in La Salle. Meanwhile, the shadow of the Gulf War loomed large over the region, with reports on “Support groups forming to aid families of Gulf veterans.”

2014: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Rounding out the collection, the February 8, 2014, Daily Chronicle captured a modern mix of recreation and controversy. The lead story, “Plans for Hopkins Pool progress,” followed the local park district’s efforts to replace a 50-year-old facility. The front page also tackled the implementation of the state’s new concealed carry laws, reporting that “Local police flag 3 of 300 gun-carry applications.” Globally, the paper noted the start of the Sochi Winter Olympics with “Hope, pride for Russia as games begin.”