“Snow Daze,” “Flakes of Wrath” and more historic covers of the 2011 Groundhog Day blizzard

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we look back at the front pages from February 3, 2011. These archives capture a region at a standstill following the historic “Groundhog Day Blizzard,” a storm that paralyzed northern Illinois with record-breaking snowfall, hurricane-force winds, and bone-chilling temperatures.

2011: The Times

Under the pun-filled headline “Flakes of Wrath,” The Times documented the grueling reality of life in La Salle County after the storm. The front page featured a “road warrior” motif, detailing how local workers at Owens-Illinois and the hospital navigated drifts to keep essential services running. Tragically, the edition also reported on a Kernan man found dead in the snow near his car.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

The Kane County Chronicle opted for a striking, minimalist visual approach with the bold headline “BLANKETED.” The cover photo of a St. Charles resident dwarfed by a massive mountain of snow perfectly illustrated the “hits hard” sentiment of the storm. Beyond the weather, the front page noted how “Mother Nature” disrupted National Signing Day for high school athletes, preventing ceremonies for local stars like Kaneland’s Tyler Callaghan.

2011: Northwest Herald

Focusing on the immediate aftermath, the Northwest Herald declared a “COLD WAR” as residents began the “punishing” task of digging out. The front page highlighted the staggering 20 inches of snow that fell in Crystal Lake and the dangerous wind chills that followed. Stories detailed the struggle of “getting back to normal,” with city officials warning that it could take days to clear the massive snow piles from residential corners.

2011: Daily Chronicle

The Daily Chronicle led with “SNOW DAZE,” featuring an inventive photo of a DeKalb resident using a bucket to dig out a car after her shovel failed. The edition provided a “By the Numbers” breakdown, noting Woodstock received a massive 21.1 inches of snow. Side-by-side photos of downtown DeKalb on Monday versus Wednesday visually captured the total transformation of the city.