Record jumps at Norge and more historical covers for January 31

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from January 31. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century social programs to the global shockwaves of historic assassinations.

1924: The Woodstock Sentinel

On January 31, 1924, The Woodstock Sentinel led with a local milestone: “Woodstock Employs Nurse for Schools.” The article detailed the city’s commitment to child welfare, noting the nurse would be “at the service of the schools” to improve health conditions. The page also featured a report on a visit from Senator Essington to the Opera House and a quirky comic strip titled “Our Pet Peeve,” illustrating the relatable frustration of a cold winter breeze.

1948: Streator Daily Times-Press

The January 31, 1948, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press was dominated by a world-altering event: “Rioting Follows Slaying of Gandhi.” The paper provided extensive coverage of the assassination of the Indian leader, including a somber photo of Gandhi with his granddaughters and details of the cremation on the banks of the Jumna River. Domestically, the paper tracked a “severe cold wave” gripping the Eastern U.S. and the death of Orville Wright, co-inventor of the airplane.

2002: The Daily Chronicle

In 2002, the Daily Chronicle focused on the harsh realities of Northern Illinois weather with the headline “Finally, Winter.” The front page featured a playful photo of a father and son engaging in a snowball fight after the area was “pelted with up to 12 inches” of snow. Alongside the winter weather, the paper reported on local developments, including a school referendum debate and a bizarre local crime involving a man charged with an assault with a sword.

2011: Northwest Herald

The January 31, 2011, Northwest Herald captured a weekend of highs and lows. The lead story celebrated local tradition with “Record jumps thrill crowd” at the Norge Ski Club’s 106th annual ski jump tournament in Fox River Grove. However, the paper also issued a stern warning for the week ahead: “Blizzard predicted for Tues,” forecasting a snowfall total that could top 18 inches. On the global stage, the paper tracked the Arab Spring as Egyptian leaders called for the resignation of President Mubarak.