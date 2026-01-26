The blizzard of 1967, the ‘85 Bears ready for the Super Bowl and more historical covers for January 26

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from January 26. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from historic blizzards and international espionage to the evolving role of technology in our local classrooms.

1967: Streator Daily Times-Press

The front page of the January 26, 1967, edition was dominated by a single, overwhelming topic: “Blinding Snow, Freezing Rain Hits Midwest Area.” This edition captured the onset of what would become the historic “Blizzard of ’67,” reporting on hazardous driving warnings across nine states and a predicted eight inches of snow for Illinois. Amidst the weather chaos, the paper also touched on the Cold War, featuring a story on the “Report Sinking of Cuban Military Boat.”

1967: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

Sharing the same date as the Streator edition, the Woodstock Daily Sentinel echoed the urgent “Heavy Snow Forecast,” advising motorists not to travel. Beyond the weather, the paper provided a glimpse into the legislative and social issues of the era, reporting on the “Junior College Tuition Rule” and a “Sharp Protest” delivered to Moscow.

1986: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

By January 26, 1986, the headlines shifted toward sports and international intrigue. The lead image captured the “Bear fever” sweeping through the region as fans prepared for the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX appearance. Simultaneously, the paper featured a deep dive into Cold War tensions with the headline “Soviets steam forward with espionage work,” detailing the activities of the KGB and GRU. Locally, the community was dealing with tragedy as a “School heavily damaged by blaze” in Burlington.

2013: Kane County Chronicle

Fast forward to 2013, and the front page reflects a modern era defined by digital integration. The bold headline “An App For That” highlighted District 303’s initiative to incorporate iPads into elementary classrooms, showing how local education adapted to the 21st century. The edition also balanced civic news, such as a potential sale for the St. Charles Mall, with local sports triumphs, celebrating a double-overtime victory for the St. Charles East basketball team.