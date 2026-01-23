Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
175th Anniversary

‘Batten down the hatches’: A Wall Street drop and more historical covers for Jan. 23

The cover of the Northwest Herald for Jan. 23, 2008

The cover of the Northwest Herald for Jan. 23, 2008 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from Jan. 23. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the turn-of-the-century legal drama to the global impact of a president’s death and the modern-day recovery of local athletics.

1908: Joliet Evening Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: Jan. 23, 1908 Joliet Evening Herald cover: Jan. 23, 1908 Jan 23, 1908 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On Jan. 23, 1908, the Joliet Evening Herald was dominated by a sensational national trial, detailing the “Trying Ordeal” of Evelyn Nesbit Thaw during her testimony in the Harry Thaw murder case. Closer to home, the paper focused on political accountability with the headline “Indict Mayor of Chicago Heights,” following a grand jury investigation into misconduct. The front page also featured a local inventor’s success with a new “Sewer Cleaner” that promised to save the city hundreds of dollars.

1973: The Times (Streator)

The Times cover: Jan. 23, 1973 The Times cover: Jan. 23, 1973 Jan 23, 1973 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The Jan. 23, 1973, edition of The Times in Streator served as a somber tribute to Lyndon B. Johnson. Following his sudden death, the paper declared “Nation Mourns Death of Lyndon B. Johnson,” highlighting his civil rights legacy and his efforts to reach a “Great Society.” On the same day, the front page tracked the historic “Peace Approaching” in the Vietnam War as Paris talks wound up, and reported on the local reaction to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

2008: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: Jan. 23, 2008 Northwest Herald cover: Jan. 23, 2008 Jan 23, 2008 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 2008, the Northwest Herald captured a world in flux. The lead headline, “‘Batten down the hatches,’” warned residents of a significant Wall Street drop and the fears of a looming recession. The edition also balanced national tragedy and local debate, reporting on the death of actor Heath Ledger alongside a local prayer vigil marking the 35th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, a “Cancer study” controversy involving a local chemical company highlighted ongoing community health concerns.

2021: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Daily Chronicle cover: Jan. 23, 2021 Daily Chronicle cover: Jan. 23, 2021 Jan 23, 2021 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the Jan. 23, 2021, Daily Chronicle reflected the resilience of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bold headline “GAME ON” celebrated the return of local sports as regions reached Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. The front page also tracked the “COVID-19 efforts” of law enforcement officials receiving their first vaccine doses, alongside reports of a fatal crash and local judicial proceedings.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryMcHenry County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.