Presidential inaugurations, farming achievements and more historical covers from January 21

As Shaw Media continues its 175-year tradition of local reporting, we examined five front pages from January 21 spanning more than a century. These archives highlight the community milestones and national events that shaped our region, from early 20th-century agriculture to historic presidential inaugurations.

1913: Joliet Evening Herald

On January 21, 1913, the Joliet Evening Herald painted a picture of a community braving the elements and celebrating local achievement. The lead story featured a large photograph of “Twenty-Nine Will County Farmers” who successfully raised 100 bushels of corn per acre—a significant feat for the era. The page also captured the biting reality of winter with the headline “COLDEST DAY AND WINTER HERE,” reporting temperatures that plummeted to 6 degrees below zero.

1969: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

By 1969, the focus was split between local infrastructure and national transitions. The front page featured a prominent photo of Richard Nixon taking the oath of office as the 37th President. Locally, the Daily Chronicle tracked the growth of DeKalb’s education system with the headline “Award Contracts For School Construction,” detailing over $1 million in investments for the new high school and Tyler Elementary.

1993: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The January 21, 1993, edition of the Northwest Herald was dominated by the inauguration of Bill Clinton, the first Baby Boomer president. Under the headline “Clinton takes charge,” the paper explored the generational shift in leadership. Closer to home, the edition highlighted a milestone for local governance as “Crystal Lake reaches home-rule status,” a move triggered by the city’s population officially surpassing 25,000 residents.

2009: The Times (Ottawa)

A “Collector’s Edition” of The Times from January 21, 2009, captured the historic inauguration of Barack Obama. With a striking full-page visual of the massive crowds at the U.S. Capitol, the lead headline “‘REMAKING AMERICA’” reflected the national mood. The paper also brought the event home by profiling La Salle County residents who traveled to Washington, D.C., to witness the ceremony in person.

2016: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out our look back, the 2016 Northwest Herald focused on the changing face of the community. A major feature, “Communities aim to boost Spanish-language resources,” examined how local police and institutions were adapting to better serve a growing Hispanic population. Additionally, the paper covered local development with the headline “Bleacher plan receives thumbs-up,” resolving a long-standing debate over renovations at Crystal Lake South High School.