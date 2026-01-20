Reagan takes office and more historical covers from January 20

As part of Shaw Media’s 175th anniversary, we are looking back at four front pages from January 20. These archives provide a snapshot of life in northern Illinois over the last century, capturing everything from local tragedies and school board debates to historic moments on the world stage.

1923: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The front page from 1923 is dominated by a dramatic industrial accident, headlined “ARMORY SHOCKED BY EXPLOSION.” The blast, caused by leaking gas, shattered windows and sent residents into the streets. Beyond the local disaster, the paper provided a window into post-WWI global tensions, reporting on the French occupation of the Ruhr Valley in Germany and “Iraqi House Checked by Explosion.”

1981: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

January 20, 1981, marked a historic “double-header” in American news. The massive headline “52 HOSTAGES FREE” celebrated the end of the 444-day Iran hostage crisis. Below the fold, the paper chronicled a peaceful transition of power as “Reagan takes office.” Locally, the “Family waits in Illinois” story humanized the national relief, focusing on the loved ones of those finally returning home.

1997: The Times-Press (Streator)

In 1997, Streator took a moment to honor its own, with the headline “Streator remembers its famous son,” mourning the passing of Clyde Tombaugh, the astronomer who discovered Pluto. The page also looked toward the future of the nation, reporting on President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration, where he issued a call for “unity” and “Not out of ideas” as the country approached the new millennium.

2003: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

By 2003, the focus shifted to the growing pains of a developing region. The lead story, “Rulings cause impact fee confusion,” detailed the struggle of school districts to manage cash flows amidst legal limits. The front page balanced these policy debates with community spirit, featuring a “High-flying send-off” for local ski jumpers at the Norge Ski Club, a staple of Fox River Grove winter sports.